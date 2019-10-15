Charlize Theron: Working with Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie was 'dream come true'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron says working with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie on her new film was a "dream come true."

The 44-year-old actress said during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was a special experience to work with Kidman, Robbie and other women on the movie Bombshell.

Theron appeared with Kidman, 52, and Robbie, 29, on the show to discuss the film, which centers on female Fox News personnel and their allegations of sexual harassment against Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

"This is like literally a dream come true for me right here," Theron said of Kidman and Robbie. "The whole cast, it's just an amazing group of people."

"We've kind of had this conversation quite a bit, how rare it is where you get to work with so many women. Where you get to have an experience where you get to work with people you so admire," she added.

Theron and Kidman play former Fox News personalities Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, who were among the women to accuse of Ailes of harassment in 2016. Theron said the real-life Kelly has not reached out about the film.

"Megyn is fully aware of the film and I'm really hoping that she'll see it," she said. "We want everybody to see it who's involved in the story."

Robbie portrays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News associate producer.

Bombshell co-stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Connie Britton as Beth Ailes and Mark Duplass as Douglas Brunt. The film opens in theaters Dec. 20 and released a teaser trailer in August.