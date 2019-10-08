Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to screen in Broadway theater

Actor Harvey Keitel arrives at the world premiere of "The Irishman" on September 27, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Kathrine Narducci, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese arrive at the world premiere of "The Irishman" on September 27 in New York City. Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

" The Irishman" will screen at a Broadway theater for a month, starting on Nov. 1. Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Martin Scorsese's latest gangster picture The Irishman is scheduled to screen in Broadway's Belasco Theatre from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Netflix announced.

The movie will be shown eight times a week Tuesday through Sunday. Like most theaters, the Belasco will be closed on Mondays.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Joe Pesci, the fact-based film will be released globally on the streaming service on Nov. 27. It is about the rise and fall of famed union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

"We've lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris," Scorsese said in a statement. "The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting. Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, and their team at Netflix have continued to find creative ways to make this picture a special event for audiences and I'm thankful for their innovation and commitment."

"It's an immense honor for The Irishman to be welcomed to the Belasco -- an iconic and historic landmark fit for Scorsese's latest cinematic achievement," added Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film.