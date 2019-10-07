'Klaus': Netflix tells Santa's origin story in first trailer

Oct. 7 (UPI) --

Netflix is giving a first glimpse of the new animated film Klaus.

The streaming service released a trailer Monday featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman as Jesper, a friendly postman, and J.K. Simmons as Klaus, a reclusive toy maker.

Klaus imagines an origin story for Santa Claus. The preview shows Jesper and Klaus team up to deliver toys to children and bring happiness to the town of Smeerensburg.

"We need to show people that a true selfless act always sparks another," Klaus says.

Klaus is directed by Despicable Me creator Sergio Pablos and co-stars Rashida Jones and Joan Cusack. The movie debuts in select theaters Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Klaus marks Netflix's first original animated movie. The studio is also working on a stop-motion remake of Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.