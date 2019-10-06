'Joker' tops the North American box office with $93.5M

Cast member Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere of "Joker" in Los Angeles on September 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Joker" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joker -- an origin story for the iconic villain starring Joaquin Phoenix -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $93.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Abominable with $12 million, followed by Downton Abbey at No. 3 with $8 million, Hustlers at No. 4 with $6.3 million and It: Chapter Two with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ad Astra at No. 6 with $4.6 million, Judy at No. 7 with $4.4 million, Rambo: Last Blood at No. 8 with $3.6 million, War at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Good Boys at No. 10 with $900,000.