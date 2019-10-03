'Eli' meets sinister doctor in first trailer for Netflix film

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new horror film Eli.

The streaming service released a first trailer Thursday featuring Charlie Shotwell as the title character, a young boy with a rare autoimmune disorder.

The preview shows Eli and his family move into a secluded manor so he can undergo treatment. Eli meets his young neighbor (Sadie Sink) and his sinister doctor (Lili Taylor), and begins to see terrifying visions in the house.

Eli is directed by Ciarán Foy (Citadel, Sinister 2). The movie co-stars Kelly Reilly and Max Martini, and premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix.

Shotwell is known for the films Captain Fantastic and All the Money in the World. Sink plays Maxine "Max" Mayfield on the Netflix series Stranger Things.