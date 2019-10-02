Oct. 2 (UPI) -- West Side Story, a new movie directed by Steven Spielberg, has wrapped production.

20th Century Fox shared the news, new cast photos and a letter from Spielberg in a tweet Wednesday.

West Side Story is a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name, based on the Broadway musical. The new film stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernando.

Spielberg appears in new photos with the cast, including Elgort, Zegler, DeBose and Alvarez, and Rita Moreno, who portrays Valentina. He said in an open letter that filming West Side Story was an unprecedented experience.

"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunningly moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," Spielberg wrote.

"My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got, and already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18, 2020 owes everything to them, as does its immensely grateful director," he added.

Spielberg also paid tribute to Jerome Robbins, who conceived, directed and choreographed the original Broadway musical, and Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the book, music and lyrics.

"For the light they've shed on the world, for Stephen Sondheim's insight, guidance and support, and for the openhearted support of the Bernstein, Laurents and Robbins estates, I owe more than I can possibly express," Spielberg said.

Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, joined the cast of the remake in November 2018. Her character, Valentina, is a reimagined and expanded version of the character Doc.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work," Moreno said on Twitter. "And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling! I am tingling!"

West Side Story opens in theaters Dec. 18, 2020.