McConaughey pushes back against rival drug dealer in 'Gentlemen' trailer

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- STXfilms released its first trailer for the action-comedy, The Gentlemen, on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

It follows "American expat Mickey Pearson, who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London," a synopsis said. "When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him."

Wednesday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows Golding pointing a gun at McConaughey under a table.

"Sweet mary jane has always been my vice. Your poison, on the other hand, is and always has been, a destroyer of worlds," McConaughey tells Golding.

"You are out of touch and I would like you to consider an offer," Golding replies as Hunnam spins around in his chair to hear the answer.

"I am not for sale," McConaughey declared.

The movie is slated for theatrical release on Jan. 24.