Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ryan Reynolds in 6 Underground.

The streaming service released first look photos Tuesday for the new Michael Bay-directed film.

One picture shows Reynold's character, known as "One," walking with his team, Two (Melanie Laurent), Three (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Four (Adria Arjona), Five (Corey Hawkins) and Six (Ben Hardy).

Another still showcases a chaotic scene of action and destruction, which Bay is famous for.

Netflix also released a first official trailer that shows One and his team fake their own deaths and form a vigilante squad. The group become "ghosts" to take on bad guys on their own terms.

"The best part of being dead is the freedom," One says. "No policies or politics. We answer to no one. We can take out some truly evil people."

Reynolds said Tuesday on Twitter that 6 Underground will premiere Dec. 13.

"Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground," he wrote, jokingly referencing Netflix's past mail-based subscription service.

Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground pic.twitter.com/FL3DCGgkX7— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

6 Underground is Bay's first film with Netflix and his first movie release since Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). He is known for directing the Transformers films, Armageddon and Pearl Harbor.