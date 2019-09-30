Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The origins of the Kingsman series are explored in the latest trailer for upcoming prequel, The King's Man.

The clip, released on Sunday, features Ralph Fiennes helping to form the first independent intelligence agency amid World War I.

Fiennes also takes star Harris Dickinson under his wing, teaching him along with Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton how to fight and be an effective spy.

The group crosses paths with Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) who serves as the film's main villain.

"While governments wait for orders, our people take action," Fiennes says.

The King's Man, from series director Matthew Vaughn, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance also star.

The film takes place decades before the events of Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle which starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. The films are based on the comic book The Secret Service by writer Mark Millar and artist Dave Gibbons.