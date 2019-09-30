'I Lost My Body': Severed hand searches in trailer for Netflix film

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the animated film I Lost My Body.

The streaming service released a trailer Monday for the new movie, which follows a severed hand searching for its body.

The preview shows the hand escape a lab and traverse Paris. The scenes are interspersed with flashbacks of the hand's owner, a young man, following and meeting a woman.

I Lost My Body is directed by Jérémy Clapin and co-written by Jérémy Clapin and Amélie writer Guillaume Laurant.

"If you loved the strange whimsy of AMELIE, the same writer comes to Netflix with an entirely unique new film: I LOST MY BODY," Netflix tweeted Monday.

I Lost My Body is based on Laurant's novel Happy Hand. The young man is Naoufel, a Moroccan orphan who is sent to live with his uncle and cousin in Paris and eventually falls for a young librarian, Gabrielle.

Hakim Faris voices Naoufel, with Victoire Du Bois as Gabrielle and Patric d'Assumçao as Gigi. Dev Patel, Ali Shawkat and George Wendt will provide the English dubs.