'Birds of Prey' trailer with Harley Quinn to be released on Tuesday

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- DC Comics and Warner Bros. have announced that the first trailer for Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account for Birds of Prey alongside a short snippet of Harley Quinn, once again portrayed by Margot Robbie, holding a hammer.

Harley Quinn is joined in a circle by her new Birds of Prey teammates which include Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

The team looks like they have just gotten through a fight with Renee using brass knuckles.

Birds of Prey, from director Cathy Yan, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 7. The film will follow Harley Quinn and her new squad helping to protect Cassandra Cain from Black Mask, a villainous crime lord portrayed by Ewan McGregor. Chris Messina also stars as villain Victor Zsasz.

Birds of Prey is based on the comic book series of the same name which normally features an all-female team of crimefighters in Gotham City.

DC Comics is set to launch a new Birds of Prey comic book series on Oct. 30 that also features Harley Quinn on the team. Brian Azzarello is writing the project with art by Emanuela Lupacchino.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. will be releasing Joker on Friday starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.