Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Abominable is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $20.9 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is with Downton Abbey with $14.5 million, followed by Hustlers at No. 3 with $11.5 million, It: Chapter Two at No. 4 with $10.4 million and Ad Astra at No. 5 with $10.1 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Rambo: Last Blood at No. 6 with $8.6 million, Judy at No. 7 with $3 million, Good Boys at No. 8 with $2 million, The Lion King at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Angel Has Fallen at No. 10 with $1.5 million.