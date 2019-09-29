Actor Tenzing Norgay Trainor arrives for the world premiere gala screening of "Abominable" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sarah Paulson and director Jill Culton arrive for the world premiere gala screening of "Abominable" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Chloe Bennet arrives for the world premiere gala screening of "Abominable" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Abominable is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $20.9 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is with Downton Abbey with $14.5 million, followed by Hustlers at No. 3 with $11.5 million, It: Chapter Two at No. 4 with $10.4 million and Ad Astra at No. 5 with $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Rambo: Last Blood at No. 6 with $8.6 million, Judy at No. 7 with $3 million, Good Boys at No. 8 with $2 million, The Lion King at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Angel Has Fallen at No. 10 with $1.5 million.