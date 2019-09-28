Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' to open in theaters Dec. 13

Actor Paul Walter Hauser arrives at the "I, Tonya" premiere in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winner Clint Eastwood's biopic Richard Jewell is scheduled to open in theaters Dec. 13.

Variety and Deadline.com reported the release date.

The fact-based film stars I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman actor Paul Walter Hauser as a security guard who became a suspect in a pipe bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after he found an abandoned backpack and evacuated civilians. Two people died and about 100 were injured in the incident.

Jewell was cleared of any wrongdoing, but was dogged by the media for years. He died in 2007 at age 44.

Eastwood's story about his life co-stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm.

Billy Ray wrote the script and Eastwood directed it.