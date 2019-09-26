Bella Thorne attends the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Robbie Amell attends the Outfest closing night gala of "Struck by Lightning" in 2012. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

McG will return to direct "The Babysitter 2," starring Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino and other original cast members. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Babysitter director McG is returning for the film's sequel.

Netflix announced in a press release Wednesday that McG, 51, will direct The Babysitter 2, which begins principal photography Oct. 14 in Los Angeles.

McG, born Joseph McGinty Nichol, will also serve as producer with Mary Viola and Zack Schiller. The sequel is written by Dan Lagana.

The Babysitter 2 stars Judah Lewis and much of the original cast, including Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino and Leslie Bibb.

The original Babysitter was written by Brian Duffield and premiered on Netflix in October 2017. The sequel takes place two years after Cole Johnson (Lewis) defeated Bee (Samara Weaving) and her satanic cult, and follows Cole as he takes on evil once again.

McG is known for directing Charlie's Angels (2000) and Terminator Salvation. His most recent film, Rim of the World, debuted on Netflix in May.