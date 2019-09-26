Robert De Niro returns to organized crime in 'The Irishman' trailer

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro becomes a hitman in post-war America in the new trailer for director Martin Scorsese's next crime epic, The Irishman.

De Niro presented the clip on Wednesday while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor portrays World War II veteran Frank Sheeran in the trailer who meets and joins up with powerful men in the world of organized crime including roles portrayed by Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

The film will span decades and deal with the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa which De Niro's Frank was involved with.

The Irishman is set to arrive in select theaters on Nov. 1 before it launches on Netflix on Nov. 27. The film is based on the Charles Brandt book I Heard You Paint Houses.

De Niro, on The Tonight Show, explained to Fallon what the term "I paint houses" means.

"It's an expression of killing somebody," De Niro said before explaining how it also means to clean up the mess left over from the killing and dispose of the body.