'Frozen 2': Elsa, Anna find enchanted forest in new trailer

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a new glimpse of its highly-anticipated film Frozen 2.

The studio released a trailer Monday featuring the voices of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as Elsa and Anna, two sisters who grew up as princesses in the kingdom of Arendelle.

The preview opens with a flashback to Elsa and Anna's father telling the pair a story about an enchanted forest that sealed itself off from the world.

"Far away, as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest," King Agnarr (Alfred Molina) says. "But something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out."

In the present, Elsa begins to hear a mysterious voice singing and drawing her north. Elsa and Anna set out together and discover the enchanted forest and more about Elsa's magic powers.

Frozen 2 is a sequel to Frozen, which opened in theaters in 2013. The new movie co-stars Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, and opens Nov. 22.

Gad, who voices Olaf in the films, said in August that the songs in Frozen 2 are "even better" than the ones in the original movie. The first film featured the hit song "Let It Go," performed by Menzel.