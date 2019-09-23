'American Son': Kerry Washington demands answers in first trailer

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kerry Washington in its adaption of American Son.

The streaming service released a first trailer Sunday featuring Washington and Steven Pasquale as Kendra and Scott Connor, an estranged interracial couple searching for their missing child.

The teaser shows Kendra (Washington) demand answers from police officers, who will only say there was "an incident" involving the couple's son. Kendra declares the answer "not acceptable" and points out her son is black.

"The world still looks at him like it looks at me," she says.

American Son co-stars Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee, and premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix. The movie is based on Christopher Demos-Brown's Broadway play of the same name, which featured the same cast.

Washington discussed American Son with Entertainment Tonight prior to the play's Broadway debut in September 2018.

"In a lot of ways, it is about how we raise our kids and about race and about what's going on in the country right now, but it's also about marriage and how you cross the divide culturally, how you can just be two people who are trying to figure out how to do something well together," she said.