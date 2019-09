'Downton Abbey' tops the North American box office with $31M

Left to right. Actors Julian Ovenden, Tom Cullen, Allen Leech, Kevin Doyle, and Jeremy Swift, winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for "Downton Abbey," appear backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awardsin Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The British costume drama Downton Abbey is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $31 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ad Astra with $19.2 million, followed by Rambo: Last Blood at No. 3 with $19 million, It: Chapter Two at No. 4 with $17.2 million and Hustlers at No. 5 with $17 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Lion King at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Good Boys at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Angel Has Fallen at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Overcomer at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 10 with $1.46 million.