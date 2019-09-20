Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen, Justina Machado cast in 'Sorta Like a Rock Star'

Actress Justina Machado attends a screening of the documentary film "Yo Soy Boricna Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas" in Beverly Hills in 2006 . File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Actor Fred Armisen arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Carol Burnett has signed up for a role in Netflix's "Sorta Like a Rock Star." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Comedy icon Carol Burnett, SNL alum Fred Armisen and One Day at a Time star Justina Machado have joined the cast of Netflix's comedy film, Sorta Like a Rock Star.

The streaming service said the ensemble will also include Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Gerald Isaac Waters, Taylor Richardson and Anthony Jacques.

They all join the movie's previously announced star, Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho.

Director Brett Haley is slated to begin filming the adaptation of Matthew Quick's novel next month.

Haley helmed Hearts Beat Loud and Quick penned Silver Linings Playbook.

"Sorta Like a Rock Star follows a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world and her place in it," a press release said. "She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life."