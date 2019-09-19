Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Blake Lively wants to punish those responsible for killing her family in the new trailer for upcoming action-thriller, The Rhythm Section.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows Lively as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman who wants revenge against bombers who blew up a plane that her family was on.

Lively enlists the help of Jude Law as she enters into a dark world she is unfamiliar with. Lively goes undercover and turns to violence as she seeks redemption.

"I'm going to say this once. Even if you succeed it won't be worth it," Law says to Lively.

The trailer also features the actress donning disguises and getting into an intense fight onboard a bus.

The Rhythm Section, from director Reed Morano, is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 31. Sterling K. Brown also stars.

The film, based on the novel by Mark Burnell, had its production suspended in December 2017 after Lively suffered an injury while filming in Dublin, Ireland.