Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig is a detective searching for the truth behind a mysterious murder in the newest trailer for Knives Out.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Craig as detective Benoit Blanc who is on the case after famous crime author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his home shortly after his 85th birthday.

The author's dysfunctional family and staff were present at his birthday, making everyone a suspect.

Craig must throughly investigate everyone and see through their lies as he suspects foul play despite the initial ruling of suicide.

The suspects, who have also gathered to hear the authors will, are portrayed by an all-star cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas and Katherine Langford.

"The family is truly desperate. When people get desperate, the knives come out. This is a twisted web and we are not finished untangling it," Craig says.

Knives Out, from writer and director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 27.