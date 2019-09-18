Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Dark Waters has released a first trailer featuring Mark Ruffalo.

The 51-year-old actor plays Robert Bilott, a corporate attorney who takes on DuPont after the chemical company is linked to a series of unexplained deaths.

The preview begins with Bilott investigating the deaths of 190 cows on behalf of a small town farmer (Tim Robbins). He discovers a connection between DuPont and chemicals in the local water supply.

"DuPont is knowingly poisoning 70,000 local residents for the last 40 years," Bilott says in the trailer.

Dark Waters is based on the real-life story of Bilott, who battled DuPont in the 1990s after the chemical C8 was found in drinking water in West Virginia.

Dark Waters is directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) and co-stars Anne Hathaway, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 22.