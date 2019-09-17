"In the Tall Grass," based on Stephen King and Joe Hill's novella, premieres Friday, Oct. 4 on Netflix. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for their horror film In the Tall Grass on Tuesday, following a first look photo released Friday. In the Tall Grass premieres on the service Friday, Oct. 4.

Based on the novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, In the Tall Grass begins when Cal and Becky pull over beside a field of tall grass. When Becky hears a young boy call, "Help! I'm lost in here," she and Cal go look for him.

Becky soon comes to regret entering the field, as the grass towers over their heads and they are lost. Things get stranger when their friend Travis comes looking for them, but it appears he's been in the grass since before Cal and Becky entered.

It gets even scarier at night. The boy appears, saying things like, "You can find things, but it's easier once they're dead." Eventually, crows and blood clouds fill the night sky.

Vincenzo Natali adapted and directed In the Tall Grass. He wrote and directed the sci-fi film Cube and the horror film Splice and directed Haunter and episodes of Westworld, Lost in Space, American Gods, Hannibal and more.

In the Tall Grass stars Patrick Wilson, Rachel Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted and Will Buie Jr. Netflix's previous Stephen King adaptations came out around the same time of year. Gerald's Game premiered Sept. 29 and 1922 on Oct. 20, 2017.

Joe Hill's solo novels have been adapted as films, like Horns starring Daniel Radcliffe, and television series like NOS4A2 starring Zachary