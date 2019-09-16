Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The cast of Zombieland: Double Tap including Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin, gathered for a special behind-the-scenes video to discuss the upcoming sequel.

"I love being back with everyone. It just kind of feels like getting to hang out with my buddies again," Stone says in the clip released on Monday about reuniting with her castmates.

The video features the cast having fun on set and interviews with new series stars Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch and Zoey Deutch.

"I think we figured out what was working well in the first one and capitalized on it for this one," Eisenberg says. "It felt like it would be a fantastic standalone movie even if it wasn't associated with the first one."

Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 18. The first Zombieland movie was released in 2009.

Reuben Fleischer is returning to direct the sequel based on a screenplay by original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.