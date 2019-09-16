M. Night Shyamalan arrives on the red carpet when Columbia Pictures presents the Domestic Premiere of "After Earth" at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on May 29, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Sixth Sense and Split writer-director M. Night Shyamalan confirmed Monday that he found a home for his next two movies.

"When you write spec screenplays for a living it can be very scary. You exist with constant uncertainty as mores and tastes change over time. When you have partners who push you to break boundaries & try daring things, you don't let go of them. @UniversalPics," Shyamalan tweeted.

Deadline.com reported the as-yet-untitled thrillers will be released Feb. 26, 2021, and Feb. 17, 2023.

"M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats," Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said in a statement. "There is no one like him. He is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects."

No casting or plot details for the movies have been released.

Shyamalan's other credits include Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, Signs, The Visit and Glass.

His suspense series Servant is scheduled to debut soon on Apple TV.