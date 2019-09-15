'Jojo Rabbit' wins top prize at Toronto Film Festival

Writer-director-actor Taika Waititi won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival for his satire "Jojo Rabbit." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Writer-director-actor Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit won the top honor of the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award went to Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's The Platform and Feras Fayyad's The Cave earned the Grolsch People's Choice Documentary Award.

Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden won the Toronto Platform Prize.

"TIFF 2019 was a stellar year," Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-head and artistic director, and Joana Vicente, TIFF co-head and executive director, said in a joint statement. "The films and talent featured in this year's festival have left us inspired, awestruck, and excited for the future of cinema."