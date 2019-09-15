'It Chapter Two' tops the North American box office with $40.7M

Cast members Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan attend the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer and Finn Wolfhard at the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Horror film It Chapter Two is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $40.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Hustlers with $33.2 million, followed by Angel Has Fallen at No. 3 with $4.4 million, Good Boys at No. 4 with $4.26 million and The Lion King at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 6 with $2.77 million, Overcomer at No. 7 with 2.7 million, Goldfinch at No. 8 with $2.6 million, The Peanut Butter Falcon at No. 9 with $1.92 million and Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 10 with $1.85 million.