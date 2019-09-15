'It Chapter Two' tops the North American box office with $40.7M

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Horror film It Chapter Two is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $40.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Hustlers with $33.2 million, followed by Angel Has Fallen at No. 3 with $4.4 million, Good Boys at No. 4 with $4.26 million and The Lion King at No. 5 with $3.6 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 6 with $2.77 million, Overcomer at No. 7 with 2.7 million, Goldfinch at No. 8 with $2.6 million, The Peanut Butter Falcon at No. 9 with $1.92 million and Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 10 with $1.85 million.