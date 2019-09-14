'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' win big at the Saturn Awards

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Marvel's Avengers film franchise dominated the movie categories at Friday night's Saturn Awards in Los Angeles.
Avengers: Endgame scored the prizes for Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, Best Actor in A Film for Robert Downey Jr., Best Film Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Film Make-Up, and Best Film Special/Visual Effects.
The Best Performance by a Younger Actor went to Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Far From Home and his co-star Zendaya won the award for Best Supporting Actress.
Josh Brolin earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor for Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named Best Animated Feature.
Jamie Lee Curtis received the Best Actress statuette for Halloween and A Quiet Place was deemed Best Horror Film Release.
HBO's Game of Thrones was voted Best Fantasy Television Series. Cast members Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams earned the accolades for Best Actress on a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series and Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series respectively.
Sam Heughan won Best Actor on a Television Series for Starz's Outlander.
AMC's The Walking Dead was named Best Horror Television Series and scene-stealer Jeffrey Dean Morgan received the Best Guest Star in a Television Series trophy.
Aisha Tyler hosted the event.