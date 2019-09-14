'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' win big at the Saturn Awards

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 35th anniversary of "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27 in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner participate in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing them in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles in June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Marvel's Avengers film franchise dominated the movie categories at Friday night's Saturn Awards in Los Angeles.

Avengers: Endgame scored the prizes for Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, Best Actor in A Film for Robert Downey Jr., Best Film Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Film Make-Up, and Best Film Special/Visual Effects.

The Best Performance by a Younger Actor went to Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Far From Home and his co-star Zendaya won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Josh Brolin earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor for Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named Best Animated Feature.

Jamie Lee Curtis received the Best Actress statuette for Halloween and A Quiet Place was deemed Best Horror Film Release.

HBO's Game of Thrones was voted Best Fantasy Television Series. Cast members Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams earned the accolades for Best Actress on a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series and Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series respectively.

Sam Heughan won Best Actor on a Television Series for Starz's Outlander.

AMC's The Walking Dead was named Best Horror Television Series and scene-stealer Jeffrey Dean Morgan received the Best Guest Star in a Television Series trophy.

Aisha Tyler hosted the event.