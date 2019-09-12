Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne feud with Salma Hayek in 'Like A Boss' trailer

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are best friends who start a business feud with Salma Hayek in the new trailer for upcoming comedy, Like A Boss.

Haddish and Byrne, in the clip released on Thursday, run their own cosmetics company that gets bought out by Hayek after they fall on rough times.

Hayek, an industry leader, starts to steal Haddish and Byrne's ideas and starts to present them as their own.

The duo must learn to remain friends and work together to bring Hayek down and get their company back.

"The beauty business is about to get ugly," reads the synopsis.

Like A Boss, from director Miguel Arteta, is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 10. Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni also star.