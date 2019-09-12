New 'Queen & Slim' trailer inspires hope

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the Lena Waithe written and produced drama Queen & Slim on Thursday. The film is in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving weekend.

Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya plays Slim and Jodie Turner-Smith plays Queen. Queen and Slim are on an unremarkable date when, driving home, a cop pulls Slim over for forgetting a turn signal. The cop escalates the situation and the ensuing scuffle ends with the officer dead. Queen and Slim go on the run together, having just met that night.

The film's first trailer explained that plot. The new trailer emphasizes how the people are inspired by Queen and Slim's story. As they meet people on the road, citizens praise them for standing up to authority figures who profile black people.

"It's an honor to meet you," One boy says. Another man says, "Y'all really gave us something to believe in."

Rae created the hit HBO comedy Insecure. Queen & Slim is her first produced screenplay. Melina Matsoukas, also an Insecure director and executive producer, makes her feature film directorial debut with Queen & Slim.

Kaluuya earned his Oscar nomination for Get Out and also played Wakandan warrior W'Kabi in Black Panther. Turner-Smith starred on Nightfliers, The Last Ship and True Blood. Queen & Slim marks her debut as the lead in a feature film. Chloe Sevigny, Bokeem Woodbine, Indya Moore and Sturgill Simpson also star in Queen & Slim.