Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has directed a new short, Battle at Big Rock. The short will premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on FX following an airing of Jurassic World.

Set one year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Battle at Big Rock follows a family of four who encounter dinosaurs at Big Rock National Park. Fallen Kingdom ended with a character releasing dinosaurs into the United States, setting up a third Jurassic World movie. This short will come between Fallen Kingdom and the next feature film.

Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador play the family, Universal told UPI. Emily Carmichael wrote the short with cinematography by Larry Fong and music by Amie Doherty.

Trevorrow directed Jurassic World. Released in 2015, it was the first Jurassic Park movie in 14 years since 2001's Jurassic Park III. The original Steven Spielberg directed Jurassic Park was the biggest box office grosser of all time until Titanic in 1997. J.A. Bayona directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Trevorrow is slated to direct the next film.

Battle at Big Rock is also the first film Trevorrow directed since The Book of Henry. He was slated to direct Star Wars: Episode IX but parted ways with Lucasfilm. Trevorrow cowrote and executive produced Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He is also executive producing Netflix's animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park also updated their Jurassic Park ride this year. It is now Jurassic World - The Ride.