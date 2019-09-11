Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele (left to right) attend Morgan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jordan Peele will receive a Britannia award for his work as a director.

BAFTA Los Angeles announced in a tweet Wednesday that Peele, 40, will be honored with the 2019 John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in October.

"We are delighted to announce that @JordanPeele will receive the 2019 John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing!" the post reads.

We are delighted to announce that @JordanPeele will receive the 2019 John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing! Catch the #Britannias live on @BritBox_US on October 25! pic.twitter.com/kbgwenZGB6— BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) September 11, 2019

The BAFTA LA Britannia Awards will take place Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event will be streamed live via BritBox.

Past recipients of the John Schlesinger award include Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow.

"Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance," BAFTA LA CEO Chantal Rickards said in a statement. "Hie imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger's spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence."

The 2019 Britannia Awards will also honor Jane Fonda, who is receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jackie Chan, who is receiving the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, Steve Coogan, who is receiving the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is receiving the British Artist of the Year award.

Peele is known for directing the films Get Out (2017) and Us (2018). He came to fame as an actor and comedian on Mad TV, Childrens Hospital, Key & Peele and other shows.