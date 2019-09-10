"Coco Live in Concert," featuring the Disney-Pixar film's original cast, Eva Longoria and other stars, will play at the Hollywood Bowl in November. Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Popular animated movie Coco will come to life onstage as an all-star live concert.

Live Nation, which is promoting the event, announced in a press release Monday that Coco Live in Concert will play at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November.

Coco Live in Concert will take place Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 in honor of Diá de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which falls Oct. 31-Nov. 2 this year. The Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into the Land of the Dead, with attendees encouraged to wear costumes.

Coco will play on the Hollywood Bowl movie screen while accompanied by a full live orchestra. The Disney-Pixar film's original voice cast, including Benjamin Bratt, Jaime Camil, Alex Gonzalez and Alanna Ubach, will perform, with Eva Longoria, Miguel, Carlos Rivera, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso and Natalia Jimenez to appear as special guests.

"I'm very excited to join this incredible group of exceptional talent, in the city that I'm from, to bring this very special movie and message to life," Miguel said. "The idea of celebrating our ancestors is very dear to my heart, especially after the passing of my grandparents."

Felipe Fernandez del Paso will direct Coco Live in Concert, with conductor Sarah Hicks to lead the full orchestra. The orchestra and the performers will perform several songs from Coco, including "Remember Me," "Un Poco Loco" and "The World Es Mi Familia."

Coco follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. The movie opened in theaters in November 2017 and grossed over $807 million at the box office.