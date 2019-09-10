Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and James Corden practice choreographed dance moves in a new behind-the-scenes video for upcoming musical, Cats.

Idris Elba (Macavity), Francesca Hayward (Victoria), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger) and Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella) are also featured in the clip released on Monday.

Each star learns to move and dance like a cat during rehearsals while also talking to the camera about their experience working on the Broadway adaptation.

"If you told me I was gonna get to be a cat for work, what?" Swift, who stars as Bombalurina, said about starring in the film.

"We're going to take a load of people and they're going to pretend to be cats. If you just say it out loud it's bonkers, but that's where the most fun happens really," Corden, who will portray Bustopher Jones said.

Cats, from director Tom Hooper, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20. The film is an adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats.