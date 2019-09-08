Cast member Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bill Hader attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Horror sequel IT Chapter 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $91 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Angel Has Fallen with $6 million, followed by Good Boys at No. 3 with $5.4 million, The Lion King at No. 4 with $4.2 million and Overcomer at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 6 with $3.7 million, The Peanut Butter Falcon at No. 7 with $2.276 million, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark at No. 8 with $2.275 million, Ready or Not at No. 9 with $2.229 million and Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 10 with $2.17 million.