Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Orion Pictures released a teaser trailer for Gretel & Hansel, its new horror movie starring IT actress Sophia Lillis.

"A long time ago in a distant fairy-tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil," said a synopsis accompanying the minute-long preview.

Co-starring Sammy Leakey and Alice Krige, the film is set to open in theaters on Jan. 31. It was directed by Osgood Perkins.

The teaser shows Gretel and Hansel meeting a mysterious woman who offers them food and shelter.

"There's something wrong here," Gretel observes aloud.

The girl is also heard saying in the clip: "A fairy tale has a way of getting into your head. Even before you hear it, somehow, you just know it."