Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara has joined the cast of the film Nightmare Alley, Deadline reported. Guillermo del Toro is directing the Fox Searchlight film, and the cast also includes Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

The last film del Toro directed, The Shape of Water, won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director in 2018. Fox Searchlight also released The Shape of Water. Nightmare Alley will be the first film del Toro directs since, although films he has written and produced have and will come out in between.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which del Toro wrote and produced, opened in August. He also had producer credits on the animated series he created, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and upcoming films Antlers and The Witches.

Mara will follow-up recent roles in Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot and Mary Magdalene with Nightmare Alley. She previously appeared in the supernatural indie film A Ghost Story.

In Nightmare Alley, del Toro adapts William Lindsay Gresham's book. Molly (Mara) is the love interest of carny Stanton Carlisle (Cooper). Forced to marry and kicked out of the carnival, they become grifters posing as psychics. Molly plays Stan's medium and at one point the ghost of their mark's late lover.

Nightmare Alley previously was adapted into a 1947 film by Edmund Goulding, starring Tyrone Power as Stanton and Coleen Gray as Molly. Collider reports Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Willem Dafoe, Mark Povinelli and Michael Shannon are also in talks.

Perlman frequently works with del Toro in the Hellboy movies, Blade II and Cronos. Jenkins and Shannon appeared in The Shape of Water.