Emily Blunt will star in "Wild Mountain Thyme" which begins filming in Ireland Sept. 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Hanway Films announced Tuesday that the film Wild Mountain Thyme, writer/director John Patrick Shanley's adaptation of his own play, would begin filming Sept. 30 in Ireland. Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Ham, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken star.

Blunt and Dornan play "star-crossed lover" according to a press release, on opposing sides of a land battle between opposing families. Walken will play Dornan's father and Hamm his cousin who stands to inherit the farm. Molloy will play Blunt's mother.

Bleecker Street will distribute Wild Mountain Thyme in the United States. Recent Bleecker Street films include Brian Banks, The Art of Self-Defense, The Tomorrow Man and Hotel Mumbai. Lionsgate will distribute in England. Hanway has also secured international distribution deals.

Blunt recently starred in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns. She next appears in Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and is set to reprise her role in a Quiet Place sequel and a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow.

Dornan starred in the Netflix drama The Fall and played Christian Grey in the three Fifty Shades movies. He recently appeared in Lionsgate's Robin Hood reboot with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.

Hamm recently starred in Tag and The Report and will appear in the upcoming Lucy in the Sky and Top Gun: Maverick. Molloy was recently in the TV series Women on the Verge and Acceptable Risk. Walken was last in Irreplaceable You and Father Figures, and will next appear in The War with Grandpa and Percy.

Shanley won an Oscar for his screenplay to Moonstruck and earned a nomination for adapting his own play Doubt.