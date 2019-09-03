Sept. 3 (UPI) -- STXFilms released a new trailer for their upcoming film Hustlers on Tuesday. Hustlers is in theaters Sept. 13 and stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Stiles and Cardi B.

Lopez, Wu, Reinhart, Palmer, Lizzo and Cardi B play strippers who target Wall Street execs. Writer/director Lorene Scafaria based Hustlers on the New York Magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores" by Jessica Pressler.

"You want them drunk enough to hand over their credit card, but sober enough to sign a check," Ramona (Lopez) says in the new trailer.

The full trailer for Hustlers came out July 17 and showed Ramona's plan to get money from Wall Street men who come to the club. The new trailer is shorter but introduces Diamond (Cardi B) "from the Bronx" and emphasizes some new footage of the cast dancing and going shopping. A passed out client startles Palmer when he wakes up in her car.

Lopez is also a producer of Hustlers, along with Jessica Elbaum and Adam McKay of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Hustlers is Cardi B' first lead role in a feature film and Lizzo's first live-action film after providing a voice for the UglyDolls animated movie. Hustlers will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.