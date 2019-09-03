Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming film Just Mercy on Tuesday. The full trailer is out Wednesday and the film is in theaters Christmas Day.

The teaser gives a first look at Michael B. Jordan as civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, Jamie Foxx as death row convict Walter McMillian and Brie Larson as Operations Director for Equal Justice Initiative Eva Ansley.

Stevenson took McMillian's case and proved him innocent in 1993, after McMillian served six years on Alabama's Death Row. McMillian was accused of murdering a dry cleaning clerk when he said he was at a church event at the time of the murder. SJI later proved witnesses lied and the prosecution suppressed evidence.

Just Mercy reunites Larson with her Short Term 12 writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Lanham, who co-wrote The Glass Castle with Cretton, also co-wrote Just Mercy. Cretton will next direct Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The teaser emphasizes Foxx and Larson's Oscar wins, for Ray and Room respectively. Jordan has no Oscar nominations yet but has earned acclaim for his performances in Fruitvale Station and TV's Friday Night Lights. Jordan is also a producer on Just Mercy. He previously produced Kin, Fahrenheit 451, Creed II and the series Gen: Lock and David Makes Man.

Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall and O'Shea Jackson Jr. also star. Just Mercy will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.