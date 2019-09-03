Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Director Taika Waititi takes aim at Nazis and Adolf Hitler in the latest trailer for his upcoming World War II satire, Jojo Rabbit, starring Scarlett Johansson.

The clip, released on Tuesday, follows 10-year-old Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who joins the Hitler Youth organization in Germany where he learns to use weapons and burn books.

Jojo also has an imaginary friend -- a goofy-version of Hitler portrayed by Waititi.

Jojo's life and everything he believes in is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother (Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) inside their attic. Jojo becomes friends with the girl and starts to question his nationalism.

"They'll never win. Love is the strongest thing in the world," Johansson says.

Jojo Rabbit is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 18. Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen also star.

The film is written by Waititi and based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.