Writer and director Terry Gilliam arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Julieta" at the 69th annual Cannes International Film Festival in 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Left to Right. Jordi Molla, Rossy de Palma, Terry Gilliam, Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgard and Adam Driver arrive on the red carpet at the closing ceremony before the screening of the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Writer and director Terry Gilliam will be honored this November at the Cairo International Film Festival. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Writer, director, actor and animator Terry Gilliam is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Egypt's 41st Cairo International Film Festival on Nov. 20.

"In recognition of his career, which spans four decades, and outstanding contributions to the film industry, marking him as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, Gilliam is set to accept the accolade during the opening ceremony of the festival at the Cairo Opera House," the festival's website said.

Screenings of Gilliam's Brazil (1985) and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018) are scheduled to take place during the festival, which will run Nov. 20-29.

Born in 1940 in Minnesota, Gilliam is a member of the iconic British comedy troupe Monty Python, collaborating with Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin and Terry Jones on the sketch-comedy show, Monty Python's Flying Circus, and the films Monty Python's Life of Brian, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

His solo projects include Jabberwocky, Time Bandits, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, The Fisher King, 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Brothers Grimm and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.