Morgan Spurlock returns to McDonald's after 12 years in 'Super Size Me 2'

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a new clip for Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken on Friday. The sequel to Morgan Spurlock's original fast-food documentary opens in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago theaters Friday, Sept. 6. It comes to Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Kansas City, Scottsdale, Vancouver and VOD one week later on Sept. 13.

In Super Size Me, Spurlock ate nothing but McDonald's food for 30 days. In the new clip, he says he has not been back to McDonald's in 12 years. Since Super Size Me premiered at Sundance in 2004, that sets the new footage in 2016.

In the clip, Spurlock notes the changes McDonald's has adopted since he last visited. They have upgraded the decor. They have renamed their chicken sandwiches with healthy-sounding names like Artisan Grilled Chicken. They have replaced styrofoam containers with biodegradable cardboard.

Yet the nutritional information suggests the food is still unhealthy. Spurlock tastes a chicken sandwich and decides it tastes just as bad as he remembered.

Since the fast-food industry has added food branded as "healthy," "organic" and "natural," Spurlock decided to make a sequel to his debut feature, according to the film's synopsis. The new documentary follows Spurlock attempting to open his own chicken restaurant. He raises his own poultry, develops recipes, creates his brand and scouts locations.

Spurlock directed Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken and co-wrote with Jeremy Chilnick. Chilnick and Spurlock produced the film with Keith Calder, Jess Wu Calder, Spencer Silna, Nicole Barton and Matthew Galkin.