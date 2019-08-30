Bobby Cannavale arrives on the red carpet at the "Annie" premiere on December 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Adrien Brody is set to star in Netflix's "Blonde" alongside Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson have signed on to star in Netflix's upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde.

The trio join a cast that includes Ana de Armas as the late, iconic actress, Casper Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel.

Blonde is based on author Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name which reimagined Monroe's life.

Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) is writing and directing. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson are producing.

No release date has been set.