Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Two Popes -- starring Silence of the Lambs Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and Game of Thrones alum Jonathan Pryce -- is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 27.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the fact-based drama will stream on Netflix, starting on Dec. 20.

"Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict," a synopsis said.

"Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world."