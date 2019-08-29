Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Bandai Namco Entertainment released a gameplay trailer for Jumanji: the Video Game on Thursday. The game will be in stores one week earlier than originally announced, on Nov. 8, over a month before the movie sequel Jumanji: The Next Level is in theater Dec. 13.

The game features the likenesses of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan from the movies Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Playable characters can fight, run from hippos and dodge booby traps in ancient temples.

2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reinvented the movie franchise as a video game. In the 1995 movie adaptation of the children's book Jumanji, Robin Williams played a man who had been trapped in the jungle by a board game since he was a boy. In Welcome to the Jungle, the board game transformed into a video game to attract modern-day kids.

The movie's teenage characters could select avatars Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan), Prof. Shelly Oberon (Black) or Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Hart). The actors actually played the characters of the teenagers controlling them in the video game.

Jumanji: The Video Game will allow real-life players at home to control their favorite movie stars in Jumanji adventures. Jumanji: The Next Level adds new players controlling the avatars, including Danny DeVito and Danny Glover as grandparents. The video game will be available for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.