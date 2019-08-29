Julianne Moore will be starring in "Mothertrucker" from "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore is set to star in Mothertrucker from director Jill Soloway, based on an upcoming memoir of the same name.

Mothertrucker, which will be published by Amazon imprint Little A in 2022, follows author Amy Butcher as she joins ice road trucker and Instagram star Joy Mothertrucker as the travels along Alaska on the deadliest road in America.

Moore will be portraying Joy and is producing alongside Soloway. The filmmaker is best known for creating Amazon original series Transparent, which will be ending with a fifth and final season.

Focus Features will be releasing the film. Andrea Sperling is also producing, with Bart Freundlich executive producing.

"I'm honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet," Soloway said in a statement.

Moore will next be seen in The Woman in the Window and is set to portray Gloria Steinem in The Glorias.