Aug. 28 (UPI) -- OPS Films released the trailer to their sports documentary The Game Changers on Wednesday. Executive produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, the film profiles athletes who found success switching to a plant-based diet. Viewers can see The Game Changers first on Sept. 16 before it opens Sept. 20 in New York and 27 in L.A.

Athletes featured in The Game Changers include Ultimate Fighter and military trainer James Wilks, runner Scott Jurek, sprinter Morgan Mitchell, cyclist Dotsie Bausch, weightlifter Kendrick Farris, strongman Patrik Baboumian, NFL wide receiver Griff Whalen, boxer Bryant Jennings, linebacker Lou Smith, bodybuilder Nimai Delgado, fitness model and bodybuilder Mischa Janiec, triathlete and fireman Rip Esselstyn, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and Schwarzenegger himself.

Hamilton, tennis player Novak Djokovic and NBS all-star Chris Paul also produce. Oscar-winner Louie Psihoyos directed The Game Changers, following Wilks' investigation of the benefits of a plant-based diet. Wilks met athletes who were competing successfully against carnivores and interviewed nutrition experts.

The trailer shows Baboumian lifting a car on its side and hurling beer kegs in the air, all without eating meat. Even Schwarzenegger laments that he bought into the notion that a bodybuilder needs to eat meat in his Mr. Olympia days.

The Game Changers premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also played at the Berlin International Film Festival and Hot Docs Film Festival. Psihoyos previously directed The Cove and Racing Extinction.