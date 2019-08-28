Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Meryl Streep investigates insurance fraud in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix film, The Laundromat.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Streep as Ellen Martin, a widow who stumbles upon an insurance fraud scandal that benefits some of the richest people in the world.

The scandal links back to a Panama City law firm run by Jurgen Mossack, portrayed by Gary Oldman, and Ramon Fonseca, portrayed by Antonio Banderas.

Martin learns that the law firm exploits the world's financial system.

"Bribery, corruption, money laundering, millions and millions and millions of dollars. Somebody has to sound the alarm," she says.

The Laundromat, from director Steven Soderbergh, will arrive in select theaters on Sept. 27 before coming to Netflix on Oct. 18. David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone and Jeffrey Wright also star.

The film is based on the Panama Papers scandal and Jake Bernstein's book, Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

Netflix also released on Twitter a poster for the film featuring a piggybank with sun glasses sitting on top of a stack of money from different countries.

"When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, one woman begins investigating a fake insurance policy with unexpected results," reads the synopsis.