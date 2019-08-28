Sam Smith sings "Get Happy" with Renee Zellweger on the "Judy" soundtrack. Here, Smith attends the Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Renee Zellweger plays Judy Garland and sings on the "Judy" soundtrack.

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Decca and Republic Records announced on Wednesday that the soundtrack for the film Judy would be released on Friday, Sept. 27, the same day the film opens. Renee Zellweger plays Judy Garland and the soundtrack features Zellweger singing classic Garland hits, some as duets with popular recording artists.

"Get Happy" pairs Zellweger with Sam Smith for the song Garland sang in the 1950 film Summer Stock. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" teams Zellweger with Rufus Wainwright, which Garland sang in the 1944 film Meet Me In St. Louis.

Other tracks Zellweger performs solo include "For Once In My Life" which Garland performed live, "Come Rain or Come Shine" from the musical St. Louis Woman and "Over the Rainbow" from 1939's The Wizard of Oz. The film Judy is about Garland's final concerts near the end of the life in the late '60s.

Zellweger's collaborators shared some Garland memories in the soundtrack press release.

"When I was 17 years old I did a project on Judy Garland for my Film Studies A-Level," Smith said. "I was immediately immersed into the magic of Judy and her incredibly brave and triumphant story. She has remained as one of the icons of my life. She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goosebumps like it did the first time."

Wainright added, "Judy Garland has been a constant force in my life. The Wizard of Oz was one of the pyramids of culture that I gazed at as a small child. It's nice to come back and observe her again in the film and through this wonderful duet with Renee."